Tipperary drama group delighted to be back in the spotlight after lockdown

The curtain has gone up again for the Nenagh Players following two years of disruption caused by Covid-19.

The Players recently held their first agm since 2019 at which a new committee was formed.

Outgoing chair Noel Stanley outlined that, despite activities coming to a halt, the Players had still managed to keep the show on the road through Zoom readings, and when restrictions finally eased they had performed a radio play, The Monkey's Paw, on Tippfm last October.

They had been fortunate in that the first lockdown came just weeks after their successful spring production of Roddy Doyle’s Brownbread in 2020.

Plans for two one-act comedies in Nenagh Arts Centre in November had also been disrupted due to Covid.

However, they finally got to perform in front of a live audience when restrictions were fully lifted this March and they packed the arts centre for three nights with The Lithium Waltz by Barry McKinley, and Last Tango in Little Grimley by David Tristram.

The opening night was a fundraiser in aid of the Irish Red Cross Ukrainian Appeal organised by the Players and Nenagh Arts Centre, which saw €1,000 being donated to the appeal. This was made up of €300 from Nenagh Arts Centre and Future Ticketing foregoing their fees and €700 from the Players.

A further €567 was donated by patrons over the three nights as part of a bucket collection on the door.

The Players thanked everyone for their support.

The Players are now looking forward to entertaining local audiences over the coming year and are planning a full programme of events, including the ever popular dinner theatre.

The group took time to pay tribute to all those who had lost a loved one over the past two years, and, in their case, three members, Neil Corrigan, Brian Geaney and Oliver Moroney.

The following officers and committee were elected at the agm: Heather Broad, chair; Seamus McCarthy, secretary; Kirsty Ryan, treasurer; Lisa McGeeney, youth officer; Noel Stanley, stage manager; Ronan Dodd, PRO; committee: Stuart Andrew, Maggie Smith, Carol Kennedy, Marie Nagle, Kevin Whelan

If anyone would like to get involved with the Nenagh Players - onstage or backstage - they can do so through the group’s Facebook page or email them at nenaghplayers@gmail.com