Crosco Cup quarter-final wins for Treacys and Cashel

Berties Bar Crosco Cup Quarter-Final

Cashel King Cormacs 2-20(26)

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 1-17(20)

John O’Shea at Leahy Park Cashel.

Cashel King Cormacs, the holders, are through to the semi-final of the Bertie’s Bar Crosco Cup, following their six point victory over Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams Leahy Park Cashel on Thursday evening.

The foundation for this victory was firmly laid in the opening period, while wind assisted, and was built around a solid half back line combined with a midfield pairing of Dan Moloney and Cathal Quinn., who between them hit eight points in total during the game. Kickhams were really struggling in this area of the field and were over reliant on the accuracy of Stephen Browne throughout.

Cashel were the beneficiaries of a somewhat freakish goal nine minutes into the game, when a huge puckout from goalkeeper Jonathan Walsh bounced awkwardly outside the Kickham small parallelogram and ended up in the net. This put the home side into a 1.5 to 0.2 lead, a lead that they never relinquished.

Kickhams came more into the contest after the half time break, but they were unable to make inroads to the nine-point Cashel interval lead.

Cashel were first on the scoreboard with two points within the opening two minutes, from a Devon Ryan free and a long-range effort from Dan Moloney. Stephen Browne opened the Kickhams account from a placed ball, but it was the home side who set the pace going into a 1-6 to 0-3 lead by the ten-minute mark, the goal coming directly from a puck out from Jonathan Walsh.

Devon Ryan and Stephen Browne exchanged points before Dan Moloney landed his fourth point of the game from a side line cut on the near side, with four minutes of the half remaining. The final four minutes were all Cashel and further points from Cathal Quinn, Ross Bonnar and Aaron Browne gave them a commanding nine-point interval lead, 1-13 to 0-7.

Kickhams got the opening two scores of the second half when Jack Breen and Stephen Browne converted placed balls, but a second Cashel goal from Aaron Browne after seven minutes really ended the game as a contest. Scores were exchanged over the next twenty minutes, with Cashel eleven points to the good with four minutes of normal time remaining.

Kickhams came with a late surge, which yielded them 1-2 with reply, the goal coming with the last play of the evening from a twenty-meter free by top scorer on the night, Stephen Browne.

Cashel now meet Arravale Rovers in the semi-final.

Teams and Scorers:

Cashel King Cormacs: Jonathan Walsh (1-0), Simon Delaney, Nathan Ryan, Pat Muldoon, Ronan Connolly, Eoghan Connolly, Kieran Quinn, Dan Moloney (0-4, 0-1 side line), Cathal Quinn (0-4), Adrian Cummins (0-1), Dylan Fitzelle, Jack McGrath, Aaron Browne (1-2), Ross Bonnar (0-2), Devon Ryan (0-7, 0-5f)

Subs: Lee Burke, Tomas Skeffington, Jack O’Connor, Fearghail O’Donoghue, Paric Brosnan

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams: Jack Breen (0-3f), Michael Shanahan, Eoin McCormack, Jack Ryan (Belfast), Kieran Breen, Ben Loughman (0-2), Lorcan Carr, Dan Lonergan, Jamie Duncan, Paidi Slattery, Mike McCormack, Stephen Browne (1-10, 1-9f), Dean Thompson, Davy Butler, Ben Ryan (0-1).

Subs: Niall O’Brien (0-1), Elliott Thompson, Orrin Jones, Eddie Daly, Pa Ryan.

Referee: Donie Horan (Eire Og Annacarty Donohill)

Sean Treacys 1-18(21)

Golden/Kilfeacle 0-17(17)

Report by John O’Shea

Sean Treacys are through to the Semi Final of The Bertie’s Bar Crosco Cup as a result of their four point victory over the home side in an entertaining game played at Golden on Thursday evening.

A Cillian Kennedy goal in the opening quarter was the difference between the sides at the break, on an evening and surface that was conducive to entertaining hurling.

The visitors led at half time, 1-11 to 0-8 with Pat Dawson in excellent form for Sean Treacys, while Ben Currivan hit seven points for the home side from placed balls.

The second half was more even with Golden taking the game to their opponents, especially in the last quarter. Ben Currivan, in his first year in adult hurling, continued to capitalise on the indiscretions of the Treacys defence, hitting seven more points from placed balls. However, Sean Treacys held out in the end and now play Cappawhite in the semi Final.

Teams and Scorers:

Sean Treacys: Shane Stapleton (0-1f), Christy Egan, Sean Hickey, Emmet Ryan, Eoin Sheldon, Tom Hickey, Shane Fahy, Paul Nolan, Andy O’Brien, Donnacha O’Brien, Brian Carey, Pat Deegan (0-2), Cillian Kennedy (1-2), Mikey Feehan (0-2), Pat Dawson (0-11, 0-8f).

Subs: Tom O’Dwyer, Paddy Carey.

Golden/Kilfeacle: Jack Currivan, Daithi Bargary, Johnny Wade, Davy Wade, Eoghan Ryan, Cian O’Connell, Eoin Marnane, Seanie O’Halloran, Sean Hayes, Ben Currivan (0-15, 0-14f), Niall Heffernan, Jack Lonergan, Niall Fogarty (0-1), John Colohan, Andy Byrnes (0-1).

Subs: Mikey Bergin.

Referee: Richie O’Connor (Arravale Rovers)