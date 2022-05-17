Tipp hurlers still in with a chance. What needs to happen this weekend!

Despite losing three from three so far in their Munster Championship campaign this year, Tipperary are still in with a fighting chance of progressing to the All-Ireland series this weekend as they welcome Cork to Thurles for the final game of the Munster round robin.

After Cork's surprising victory over a lauded Waterford team last weekend, Tipperary now have something to play for this Sunday, and with a bit of luck, might be able to squeeze into third spot before the end of play on Sunday evening.

So, here is what needs to happen for Tipperary to qualify. Firstly, Tipp will be welcoming Cork to Thurles and with the scoring difference hampering the Premier (-19), a win of seven points plus will be a minimum in order to overtake Cork. See table below.

Also, Tipp will need a big helping hand from Clare, who host Waterford in their final game in Ennis. Clare have already qualified for the Munster Final with a game to spare after their draw with Limerick, which may mean bad news for Tipp as players could be rested by the Banner in preparation for Munster decider.

A win alone by Clare won't be enough, as Tipp will need them to run up a big win against Waterford (-5), but the more damage Tipp do against Cork in victory will alleviate the pressure for Clare to increase their winning margin.

If all those results somehow occur, then Tipp would progress on scoring difference as the head-to-head would be even between the three sides. All will be decided this coming Sunday, with both games throwing in at 4pm.