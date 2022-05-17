RTÉ confirm both Munster championships game to be shown live this weekend

The conclusion of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship round-robin matches will be comprehensively covered by RTÉ this Sunday as the final group games will be simultaneously televised.
Tipperary host Cork in a match which will be live on RTÉ2, with coverage beginning from 3.15pm ahead of 4pm throw-in.
Limerick and Clare are already through to the All-Ireland series and will compete in the Munster final in a rematch of last week's drawn game.
Cork, Waterford and Tipperary are in a race to qualify for the final place.
In the other game, Clare face Waterford in Cusack Park, with the visitors still holding a chance of progressing. That match will be live on RTÉ One from 4pm.
The Déise need a favour from Tipperary as they can only advance by achieving a better result than Cork.
Michael Raggett as Anatoly, Sandra Power as Florence and Emmet Donlan as Freddie in Carrick Musical Society’s upcoming production of Chess
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.