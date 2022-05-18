Search

18 May 2022

Fixtures: Another packed weekend of Tipperary GAA action

18 May 2022 2:45 PM

County Tipperary

FBD Insurance County Football League

20-05-2022 (Fri)

Killenaule V Grangemockler Ballyneale in Killenaule 7.30

21-05-2022 (Sat)

Kilsheelan Kilcash V Ardfinnan in Kilsheelan 6.00

22-05-2022 (Sun)

Ballyporeen V Rockwell Rovers in Ballyporeen 12.00

JK Brackens V Clonmel Commercials in Templemore 12.00

Cahir V Aherlow in Cahir 12.00

Loughmore Castleiney V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun in Castleiney 12.00

Golden Kilfeacle V Ballina in Golden 12.00

Fethard V Clonmel Og in Fethard 12.00

Arravale Rovers V Moyle Rovers in Sean Treacy Park 6.30

FBD Insurance County Hurling League

Burgess V Silvermines in Kilcolman 12.00

Munster Senior Hurling Championship

Tipperary V Cork in FBD Semple Stadium 4.00

North Tipperary

18-05-2022 (Wed)

U19 A Hurling

Silvermines V Toomevara in Toomevara 7.00

Junior B Football Championship

Ballina V Kilruane MacDonaghs in Ballina 7.00

20-05-2022 (Fri)

Junior A League Final

Borris-Ileigh V Toomevara in Templederry 7.00

Junior B Hurling League

Burgess V Ballinahinch in Kilcolman 8.00

21-05-2022 (Sat)

Junior B Hurling League

Templederry Kenyons V Silvermines 7.00

Nenagh Éire Óg V Portroe in Nenagh 7.00

South Tipperary

18-05-2022 (Wed)

Intermediate Football Championship

Clonmel Óg V Grangemockler Ballyneale in Monroe 7.30

Moyle Rovers V Fethard in Cloneen 7.30

Father Sheehys V Clonmel Commercials in Ardfinnan 7.30

21-05-2022 (Sat)

Junior B Hurling League

Mullinahone V Carrick Swans in Mullinahone 7.00

St Patricks V Ballybacon Grange in Cloneen 7.00

Clerihan V Cahir in Clerihan 7.00

24-05-2022 (Tue)

Intermediate Football Championship

Clonmel Commercials V Moyle Rovers in Ned Hall Park

Mid Tipperary

20-05-2022 (Fri)

Division 2 Junior Hurling League Final

Moyne Templetuohy V Gortnahoe Glengoole in Kickham Park, Thurles 7.15

21-05-2022 (Sat)

Templetuohy Bus & Cab Hire Division 3 League Final

Killea V Thurles Gaels in Templetuohy 7.00

West Tipperary

18-05-2022 (Wed)

Crosco Cup Semi-Finals

Cashel King Cormacs V Arravale Rovers in New Inn 7.30

20-05-2022 (Fri)

Sean Treacys V Cappawhite in Golden 7.30

