Fixtures: Another packed weekend of Tipperary GAA action

County Tipperary
FBD Insurance County Football League
20-05-2022 (Fri)
Killenaule V Grangemockler Ballyneale in Killenaule 7.30
21-05-2022 (Sat)
Kilsheelan Kilcash V Ardfinnan in Kilsheelan 6.00
22-05-2022 (Sun)
Ballyporeen V Rockwell Rovers in Ballyporeen 12.00
JK Brackens V Clonmel Commercials in Templemore 12.00
Cahir V Aherlow in Cahir 12.00
Loughmore Castleiney V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun in Castleiney 12.00
Golden Kilfeacle V Ballina in Golden 12.00
Fethard V Clonmel Og in Fethard 12.00
Arravale Rovers V Moyle Rovers in Sean Treacy Park 6.30
FBD Insurance County Hurling League
Burgess V Silvermines in Kilcolman 12.00
Munster Senior Hurling Championship
Tipperary V Cork in FBD Semple Stadium 4.00
North Tipperary
18-05-2022 (Wed)
U19 A Hurling
Silvermines V Toomevara in Toomevara 7.00
Junior B Football Championship
Ballina V Kilruane MacDonaghs in Ballina 7.00
20-05-2022 (Fri)
Junior A League Final
Borris-Ileigh V Toomevara in Templederry 7.00
Junior B Hurling League
Burgess V Ballinahinch in Kilcolman 8.00
21-05-2022 (Sat)
Junior B Hurling League
Templederry Kenyons V Silvermines 7.00
Nenagh Éire Óg V Portroe in Nenagh 7.00
South Tipperary
18-05-2022 (Wed)
Intermediate Football Championship
Clonmel Óg V Grangemockler Ballyneale in Monroe 7.30
Moyle Rovers V Fethard in Cloneen 7.30
Father Sheehys V Clonmel Commercials in Ardfinnan 7.30
21-05-2022 (Sat)
Junior B Hurling League
Mullinahone V Carrick Swans in Mullinahone 7.00
St Patricks V Ballybacon Grange in Cloneen 7.00
Clerihan V Cahir in Clerihan 7.00
24-05-2022 (Tue)
Intermediate Football Championship
Clonmel Commercials V Moyle Rovers in Ned Hall Park
Mid Tipperary
20-05-2022 (Fri)
Division 2 Junior Hurling League Final
Moyne Templetuohy V Gortnahoe Glengoole in Kickham Park, Thurles 7.15
21-05-2022 (Sat)
Templetuohy Bus & Cab Hire Division 3 League Final
Killea V Thurles Gaels in Templetuohy 7.00
West Tipperary
18-05-2022 (Wed)
Crosco Cup Semi-Finals
Cashel King Cormacs V Arravale Rovers in New Inn 7.30
20-05-2022 (Fri)
Sean Treacys V Cappawhite in Golden 7.30
Conor Maher, Scoil Chrónáin Naofa, Drumkeenan is pictured receiving his award at the Green-Schools Marine Spatial Planning Award from Minister Peter Burke TD and Dr. Michael John O’Mahony
Team captain Charlie King accepting the Daryl Darcy Cup after their recent win in Mallow against Limerick.
Pictured above are the Gaelcholáiste Chéitinn (Cluain Meala) students who have represented their counties in GAA competitions this year.
