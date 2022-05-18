The Presentation Thurles host ‘very special and magical evening of music and dance entertainment’

Pres Thurles pay tribute to the Ukraine at their Musical Evening
Contributed to the Tipperary Star.
A huge thank you to all of the parents, families and friends who joined us for our incredible Musical Evening in our Assembly Hall last Wednesday night.
We were delighted to be able to welcome members of the public back into our hall with a very special and magical evening of music and dance entertainment, one that has been long overdue post-covid.
Our very talented students, from individual and group acts to choir groups, performed songs and dances from well-known musicals such as Wicked, Les Misérables, Oliver!, Blood Brothers, Beauty & the Beast, Hamilton, Hairspray, Chess, All Shook Up, Once, The Greatest Showman and, of course, Matilda.
We had a traditional element with dazzling displays from our Trad group and our Irish dancer, TY student Olga Maher. The Matilda theme continued with a dramatic piece, acted out by seven of our TY students, followed by a rendition of When I grow up – both from the musical.
These were little tasters of what is ahead for Presentation Thurles’ very special production of the infamous West End musical, Matilda, later this year!
Keep an eye out on our social media platforms for further details. This brilliant evening’s entertainment was brought to a close by an energetic rendition of Johnny Cash’s Folsom Prison Blues by our supremely talented students, Lilly Hayes and Faye Everitt, with every member of the audience clapping the girls along. We are so lucky to have such talented musical students across all year groups, and it was our pleasure to provide a platform to showcase their talent.
A big ‘Thank You’ to Simon Gleeson and his team at Lumatech for providing the professional backdrop, screen, sound and lights. A massive thanks to our production team of Ms Trisha McElgunn, Mr Patrick Conlon and Ms Bríd Wallace, who created this very special evening for our students.
Thanks also to each member of our orchestra, backstage team and every single person involved in the setup of the hall, ticket sales, raffle, shop and supervision – none of this would have been possible without you. Míle buíochas. Roll on Matilda in October 2022!
