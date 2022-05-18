Search

18 May 2022

No changes on Tipperary minor football team for semi-final clash with Cork

No changes on Tipperary minor football team for semi-final clash with Cork

Team captain Charlie King accepting the Daryl Darcy Cup after their recent win in Mallow against Limerick.

Reporter:

Jeddy Walsh

18 May 2022 3:38 PM

Email:

jeddy.walsh@nationalist.ie

The Tipperary Minor Footballers play Cork this Thursday evening in FBD Semple Stadium at 7pm in the Munster Minor Football Championship Semi Final has been announced by team manager, John McNamara. It is unchanged from the team that comprehensively defeated Limerick in the Daryl Darcy Cup final. Referee will be Niall Quinn (Clare).


Tipperary came through Phase 1 of the Munster Championship undefeated with wins against Limerick, Waterford and Clare, before they going on to defeat Limerick in the final at Mallow on Thursday week last.

Last Thursday evening Kerry defeated Cork in the first semi-final and now take on Tipperary with the winners to play Kerry on Wednesday, June 1.

1 Robbie McGrath, Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun’s
2 Alex McSherry, Clonmel Commercials
3 Ciaran Byrne, Golden/Kilfeacle
4 Jamie Bergin, JK Bracken’s
5 Eoin O’Connell, Loughmore/Castleiny
6 Charlie King, Ballina (captain)
7 Thomas Charles, Clonmel Commercials
8 Joe Higgins, Clonmel Commercials
9 Paddy O’Keeffe, Moyle Rovers
10 Charlie English, Ballyporeen
11 Tommy O’Connor, Kilsheelan/Kilcash
12 Ben Carey, Ballylooby/Castlegrace
13 Conall Grogan, Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun’s
14 Daithí Hogan, St Patrick’s Cloneen/Drangan
15 Fionn Fitzgerald, Killenaule

Clonmel school proud of its county players - both Tipperary and Waterford


 

SUBS:

16 Oisin O’Donoghue, Kilsheelan/Kilcash

17 Alex Creed, Clonmel Commercials

18 Dylan Fogarty, Boherlahan/Dualla

19 Charlie Grace, Ballina

20 Darragh Landers, Clonmel Commercials

21 Danny Moore, Moyne/Templetuohy

22 Darragh O’Connor, Clonmel Commercials

23 Eanna Ormond, Golden/Kilfeacle

24 Oisin Shelly, Killenaule

