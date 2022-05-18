No changes on Tipperary minor football team for semi-final clash with Cork

Team captain Charlie King accepting the Daryl Darcy Cup after their recent win in Mallow against Limerick.
The Tipperary Minor Footballers play Cork this Thursday evening in FBD Semple Stadium at 7pm in the Munster Minor Football Championship Semi Final has been announced by team manager, John McNamara. It is unchanged from the team that comprehensively defeated Limerick in the Daryl Darcy Cup final. Referee will be Niall Quinn (Clare).
Tipperary came through Phase 1 of the Munster Championship undefeated with wins against Limerick, Waterford and Clare, before they going on to defeat Limerick in the final at Mallow on Thursday week last.
Last Thursday evening Kerry defeated Cork in the first semi-final and now take on Tipperary with the winners to play Kerry on Wednesday, June 1.
1 Robbie McGrath, Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun’s
2 Alex McSherry, Clonmel Commercials
3 Ciaran Byrne, Golden/Kilfeacle
4 Jamie Bergin, JK Bracken’s
5 Eoin O’Connell, Loughmore/Castleiny
6 Charlie King, Ballina (captain)
7 Thomas Charles, Clonmel Commercials
8 Joe Higgins, Clonmel Commercials
9 Paddy O’Keeffe, Moyle Rovers
10 Charlie English, Ballyporeen
11 Tommy O’Connor, Kilsheelan/Kilcash
12 Ben Carey, Ballylooby/Castlegrace
13 Conall Grogan, Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun’s
14 Daithí Hogan, St Patrick’s Cloneen/Drangan
15 Fionn Fitzgerald, Killenaule
SUBS:
16 Oisin O’Donoghue, Kilsheelan/Kilcash
17 Alex Creed, Clonmel Commercials
18 Dylan Fogarty, Boherlahan/Dualla
19 Charlie Grace, Ballina
20 Darragh Landers, Clonmel Commercials
21 Danny Moore, Moyne/Templetuohy
22 Darragh O’Connor, Clonmel Commercials
23 Eanna Ormond, Golden/Kilfeacle
24 Oisin Shelly, Killenaule
Conor Maher, Scoil Chrónáin Naofa, Drumkeenan is pictured receiving his award at the Green-Schools Marine Spatial Planning Award from Minister Peter Burke TD and Dr. Michael John O’Mahony
Team captain Charlie King accepting the Daryl Darcy Cup after their recent win in Mallow against Limerick.
Pictured above are the Gaelcholáiste Chéitinn (Cluain Meala) students who have represented their counties in GAA competitions this year.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.