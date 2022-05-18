Clonmel school proud of its county players - both Tipperary and Waterford

Pictured above are the Gaelcholáiste Chéitinn (Cluain Meala) students who have represented their counties in GAA competitions this year.
Back row, from left to right: Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin, (Peil Fé 20, Pórt Láirge), Mícheál Ó Connalláin (Peil Fé 16, Tiobraid Árann), Bobby Ó Drúcháin (Iomáint Míonúir, Pórt Láirge)
Centre: Darragh de Londres (Peil Míonúir, Tiobraid Árann) agus Thomas Ó Cathail (Peil Míonúir, Tiobraid Árann)
Front: Ciara Nic Réamoinn (Peil na mBan Fé 16, Tiobraid Árann).
Comhghairdeas libh uilig – táimíd an-bhródúil asaibh!!
Conor Maher, Scoil Chrónáin Naofa, Drumkeenan is pictured receiving his award at the Green-Schools Marine Spatial Planning Award from Minister Peter Burke TD and Dr. Michael John O’Mahony
Team captain Charlie King accepting the Daryl Darcy Cup after their recent win in Mallow against Limerick.
