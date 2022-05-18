Big games for Tipp camogie teams in opening weekend of All-Ireland championships

Tipperary Camogie have issued a rallying call for a big home support this Saturday as the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Junior and Senior Championship begins. Tipperary will welcome Cavan to the County Camogie Grounds for their opening game of the All-Ireland Junior Championship with a throw in at 2pm.

At 5pm for the third time in a number of weeks Tipperary and Clare will meet in a crucial opening clash of the Senior Championship.

After the disappointment of defeat at the hands of Clare in both the senior and junior Munster Championship both Ray Delaney and Bill Mullaney will be hoping on Saturday to get off to the best possible start with two wins.

It’s hoped that Tipperary can make home advantage count and that people from Lorrha to Carrick-On-Suir will make the effort to get to the Ragg for this exciting double header.

The following weekend both sides are away with the Juniors making the trip to Mayo and the seniors away to Dublin.Saturday therefore is a great opportunity for people young and old to support both teams in the one venue on home soil.

Both panels have put in huge work and sacrifices for months to prepare for Saturday and no doubt will give it their utmost and represent their county with pride. It’s crucial that as a county we get behind both our adult teams and cheer every score and give them the lift that will be needed to get the better of two very formidable sides. Cavan are going into Saturday's game on the back of winning the division 3 league.

In the senior game Clare had very impressive form going into this clash having drawn with Tipp then winning the replay before narrowly losing out to Cork in last weekend’s Munster final after an epic encounter that needed two periods of extra time.

While ultimately they will have been disappointed that they lost the Clare management will take huge heart in the performance and attitude of his side.

It will be interesting to see this Saturday if they will be able to reproduce another top performance for the fourth week on a trot – recovery and getting refocused this week will be key for them.

For Tipperary a weekend off could be vital to regroup and re-energise the squad and all involved will be hoping they can rediscover the spark and energy displayed earlier in the league. On thing for sure the County Camogie Grounds in the Ragg is the place to be this Saturday.