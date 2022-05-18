Maxi Zoo Clonmel Store Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Family Fun Weekend

Maxi Zoo Clonmel store is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this month. The store, which opened its doors in May 2012, has seen massive success over the last decade This success is largely due to its fully trained staff, who are always on hand to give customers in-depth consultations on the best products for their pets.
The 10-year anniversary was celebrated with a weekend of family fun and discounts on products and grooming services. The jam-packed weekend saw customers treated to face painters, free goodie bags, and lots of treats for kids, as well as a Spend and Save promotions across the store.
To see the pictures from the fun-filled event, click >arrow> or 'Next' to flick through the images.
Conor Maher, Scoil Chrónáin Naofa, Drumkeenan is pictured receiving his award at the Green-Schools Marine Spatial Planning Award from Minister Peter Burke TD and Dr. Michael John O’Mahony
Team captain Charlie King accepting the Daryl Darcy Cup after their recent win in Mallow against Limerick.
Pictured above are the Gaelcholáiste Chéitinn (Cluain Meala) students who have represented their counties in GAA competitions this year.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.