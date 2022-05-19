Search

19 May 2022

Tipp minor footballers to be streamed as they get ready for Cork in Munster semi-final

19 May 2022 12:41 PM

The Tipperary minor footballers will be looking to continue their excellent season as they get ready to host Cork in this evening's Munster semi-final in FBD Semple Stadium.

John McNamara's charges have been very impressive to date and went through Phase 1 of the Munster Championship unbeaten on their run to claiming the Daryl Darcy Cup against Limerick.

They now face Cork for a place in the Munster Final, where Kerry await after defeating Cork in the first semi-final proper last week, and there is a great optimism in the Premier of this group pulling off a big scalp this evening.

This game is being live streamed by TG4 on their YouTube channel with the game throwing in at 7pm and can be accessed through the following link here or by clicking on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MpW7ErQU1aI.

