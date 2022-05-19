Tipperary ladies football fixtures confirmed for All-Ireland series

Tipperary have learned how they will line up for this year's Lidl Ladies All-Ireland Football Championship.
The Premier have been drawn as Team C in Group A of the All-Ireland series, where they will face Mayo in the opening round on Saturday, May 11th, while they will also face the losers of the Leinster Final between Dublin and Meath, along with Cavan.
See full draw and format below.
