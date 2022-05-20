Cashel one step closer to retaining Crosco Cup after beating Arravale Rovers

Bertie’s Bar Crosco Cup Semi-Final

Cashel King Cormacs 2-17 (23)

Arravale Rovers 1-16 (19)

John O’Shea at New Inn

Cashel King Cormacs, the holders, are through to the Final of Bertie’s Bar, Dundrum, Crosco Cup, following their four point victory over Arravale Rovers at New Inn on Wednesday night. Arravale won the toss and elected to play with the aid of a strong wind which was blowing down the field, away from the village end.

They started the better and had three points on the scoreboard inside the opening ten minutes, but were guilty of wayward shooting, both from frees and open play as the wides mounted up. These wides would have a telling effect at the end of what was a close game. The Tipperary town side led at the break by the minimum, 0-9 to 1-5, the Cashel goal coming after nineteen minutes, when Tomas Skeffington pounced on a ball that Rovers failed to clear, having lost possession.

Cashel, led by captain Eoghan Connolly, upped their game for the second half with Tomas Skeffington again getting a major after eleven minutes. This goal gave Cashel a five points cushion, but Cormac Maher, who had been introduced at the break, had four points on the board for Arravale as they came back at their opponents.

However, coming down the home straight Cashel pulled away again, with the Arravale goal, from Matthew Moroney, coming three minutes into time added on.

Arravale started this game in whirlwind fashion but were off target on three occasions, two frees, inside the opening two minutes. Points from Niall Sharpe, Jordan Doyle and Donagh Leahy saw they go into a three point lead by the tenth minute. This lead should have been at least doubled, but they were guilty of some terrible wides during this period.

Dan Moloney got Cashel off the mark but Rovers hit back with two Niall Fitzgerald points in succession, to lead 0-5 to 0-1 after nineteen minutes. Cashel then got a big break, when Rovers who had possession, failed to clear what looked like a simple ball, gifted Tomas Skeffington with a goal chance.

Cashel were back in the game and when Adrian Cummins hit the first of his three points on twenty one minutes the sides were level. The remaining ten minutes were even enough on the scoreboard, with both sides hitting bad wides. Darren Lowry, Niall Sharpe and Johnny Ryan cancelled out points from Devon Ryan and Adrian Cummins (2) to tie up the game as half time approached. An Eoghan Lonergan injury time point put Arravale into a half time lead, 0-9 to 1-5.

Cashel introduced Ronan Connolly and John Darmody at the break, Eoghan Connolly tied up the game with a long range free early on. Mickey O’Dwyer eased Arravale back in front from a placed ball, but it was Cashel who dictated proceedings. Three points without reply from Eoghan Connolly (2) and Tomas Skeffington had them two up by the ninth minute.

Two minutes later a good Cashel move ended with Skeffington again getting on the end to crash to the net. While Cormac Maher hit over his first point, it was Cashel who tacked on the scores with points from Dylan Fitzelle and two in quick succession from midfielder, Dan Moloney.

Arravale staged a mini revival hitting the next four unanswered points from Mikey O’Dwyer, 2 frees, and two from play from Cormac Maher. These scores cut the deficit to three but Cashel hit back with points from Ronan Connolly and Colin Ryan.

When Cormack Maher hit his fourth of the half with two minutes of normal time remaining, the lead was down to four. Two saves from Aaron Browne in succession kept Arravale at bay. Cashel hit three further points in injury time from Devon Ryan, Dylan Fitzelle and Eoghan Connolly and Arravale’s goal from Matthew Moroney came too late to save the day.

Teams and Scorers:

Cashel King Cormacs: Aaron Browne, Simon Delaney, Nathan Ryan, Ciaran Quinn, Lee Burke, Eoghan Connolly (0-4, 0-2f), Paraic Brosnan, Dan Moloney (0-3), Jack O’Connor, Adrian Cummins (0-3f), Devon Ryan (0-2), Tomas Skeffington (2-1), JP Anglim, Dylan Fitzelle (0-2), Jack McGrath.

Subs: Ronan Connolly (0-1), Colin Ryan (0-1), John Darmody, James Cummins, Fearghail O’Donoghue.

Arravale Rovers: Paddy O’Donnell, Brian Roche, Conor Leahy, James Cussen, Conal Donovan, Darren Lowry (0-1), Johnny Ryan (0-1), Matthew Moroney (1-0), Jack Lowry, Mikey O’Dwyer (0-3f), Niall Fitzgerald (0-2), Donagh Leahy (0-1), Eoghan Lonergan (0-1), Jordan Doyle (0-1), Niall Sharpe (0-2).

Subs: Cormac Maher (0-4).

Referee: Phil Ryan (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams)