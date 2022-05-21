Cloughjordan street collection raises just over €900 for the Thomas MacDonagh Museum

MacDonagh Museum in Cloughjordan
The recent street collection in Cloughjordan on behalf of the Thomas MacDonagh Museum realised a total of €905.
This money will allow further development in the museum and on the museum website.
The museum is open to visitors 2-4pm daily, Tuesday to Sunday.
Working on the Community Mosaic Project, which will soon be on display for a month at Tipperary University Hospital
Staff Nurse Danielle Freeman; Clinical Nurse Manager 2 Breda Needham and Multi-Task Attendant Neil Kevin at the new Regional Women's Health Hub in Nenagh
Craig Morgan, Kilruane MacDonaghs has nailed down a place in the Tipperary senior hurlers’ defence this season. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
