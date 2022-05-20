Tipp team named for do-or-die clash with Cork on Sunday

The Tipperary team to face Cork on Sunday in FBD Semple Stadium in the final round robin match of this year's Munster Hurling Championship has been announced. See below.
There are two changes in total to the team that were defeated by Limerick in the third round, with Jason Forde returning from injury to be named at corner forward in place of Paul Flynn, while Dan McCormack replaces Paddy Cadell, coming it at midfield with Dillon Quirke reverting to wing back.
James Quigley also returns to the matchday squad after going off injured against Clare.
Tipp need to win the game by a minimum of seven point and hope Clare can do the same against Waterford in order to qualify for the All-Ireland series, with both games throwing in at 4pm this Sunday.
