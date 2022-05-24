Tipperary men win Leinster title with Johnstown

Gortnahoe Glengoole had a cluster of Leinster medals last Monday after eight of the clubs underage players won a Leinster Junior Hurling title with Colaiste Mhuire Johnstown.
The Kilkenny school won the final on a score line of 6-21 to 1-13 over Ard Scoil Ris Dublin, with Tipperary minor star Damien Corbett captaining the side, which also contained fellow club men Lee Norton, Conor Gleeson, Jason Kelly, Tomas Meaney, Lorcan Bourke, Paddy Norton & Declan Teehan. See pic below.
