Tipperary school to constructed two new special education classrooms

Primary education in the Borrisokane area has received a boost this week, with the news that Kyle Park National School has received permission to proceed to construction for two brand-new Special Education Teaching classrooms.

The works are being provided for under the Additional Accommodation Scheme within the Department of Education, and local TD Jackie Cahill says this great news coincides with the recent announcement of a major extension for the secondary school in Borrisokane.

Speaking on this, the Fianna Fáil TD for Tipperary said: “I am delighted to welcome this positive news today that will see Kyle Park NS, just outside Borrisokane, benefit from the development of two brand-new, state-of-the-art SET classrooms.

"This great news is on top of the recent announcement of a major extension for the secondary school in Borrisokane and I am delighted to see this level of funding coming into the area.

“This will be a major boost to special education in the north of the county. I would like to thank my Fianna Fáil colleague, Minister Norma Foley for her work on this and I would like to sincerely congratulate the school management on their successful application to the Department of Education”, Cahill concluded.



