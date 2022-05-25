Discover Islam is hosting an Islamic cultural exhibition in Thurles this weekend
Discover Islam is hosting an Islamic cultural exhibition in Thurles this Saturday.
The event will be held in Hayes Hotel from 12pm to 5:30pm.
The exhibition will include calligraphy, henna, face painting and more.
Imam of Thurles Islamic community Centre (TICC) Shady Elmagdoub says,
"We warmly welcome you and the respected Irish community in county Tipperary to join us in removing barriers, connecting, building bridges within local communities, and enjoying a new nice experience with light refreshments."
Entry is free and tea and coffee provided.
For more information, contact info@discoverislam.ie
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.