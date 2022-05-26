Wilderness Rovers book Tipperary Cup final spot against St Michael's

Sean Browne (Wilderness Rovers) gets away from David Grace (Old Bridge) in the local derby between the sides played at the Wilderness grounds in Clonmel on Sunday last
The line up for this year’s Tipperary Cup final has been confirmed, with Wilderness Rovers set to take on St. Michael’s in this year’s decider.
The tie was confirmed last night after Wilderness defeated rivals Clonmel Celtic 1-0 in the semi-final, with the winning goal coming from Sean Brown effort.
Wilderness have already enjoyed a great season to date after recently winning their Division 1 league title, and they will now head to Cooke Park to take on Premier Division leaders St. Michael’s in this year’s final, which is fixed for Friday June 3rd.
