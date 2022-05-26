BREAKING: Five Tipperary projects have been approved under the HSE Capital Plan 2022

Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill has announced five Tipperary projects have been included in the HSE's Capital Plan for 2022.

Mr Cahill says he has received confirmation from the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly that projects located in Clonmel, Nenagh and Cashel have been approved.

Mr Cahill welcomed the confirmation and says it is positive development for healthcare in both the north and south Tipperary regions.

"I am sure that this will come as very positive news to many people in Tipperary.

"In particular, the HSE's official commitment to refurbishing the St Michael's unit at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel to provide an additional 33 beds to the region is a major boost and one that I was pleased to announce earlier this year," said Mr Cahill.

In addition to St Michael's unit at Tipperary University Hospital, the St Conlon's Community Nursing Home, Nenagh and a ten-bed crisis housing unit to facilitate the vacation of St Luke's in Clonmel are among the newly funded projects.

In Cashel, St Patrick's Hospital and Our Lady's Hospital for community care will be funded to bring certain facilities up to HIQA standards.

"I am delighted to see healthcare in Tipperary receive this much-needed funding boost today that will see capital investment for key healthcare facilities in Nenagh, Clonmel and Cashel", concluded Mr Cahill.