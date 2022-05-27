Tipperary gardaí investigating alleged dangerous driving in housing estate
The gardaí in Tipperary are investigating an incident of alleged dangerous driving in a housing estate in Nenagh on Sunday last.
The gardaí arrested one male and arising from the mid-day incident and a full file is being prepared on the matter.
