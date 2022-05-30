Stuttering Tipp clinch late draw for second week in a row

Glen Dimplex Senior Camogie Championship - Round Two

Tipperary 0-10

Dublin 0-10

Not for the first time in her storied career, Cáit Devane came up trumps for Tipperary, striking her seventh point from frees in the sixth minute of injury time to rescue a 0-10 to 0-10 draw against Dublin in the second round of the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship at Parnell Park.

It is the second draw in as many weeks for Bill Mullaney’s charges and they remain behind the Dubs in Group 1, Adrian O’Sullivan’s crew having gotten off to a winning start.

The Munster women illustrated tremendous character to claim a share of the spoils, after playing catch-up for most of proceedings and losing centre forward, Róisín Howard to a red card at the three-quarter mark.

It was delicately poised at the break on 0-5 apiece, with Dublin making good inroads thanks to the enterprise of their half-back line and coming out on top in a number of the physical exchanges.

The dream duo of Aislings, Maher and O’Neill shared four points while the ultra-consistent Jody Couch split the posts too to establish a two-point advantage at the end of regulation time, all the Dubs’ scores coming from play.

Devane, who had opened the scoring, provided Tipp’s three points from placed balls but the Premier finished strongly, Grace O’Brien slotting their first point from play and Claire Hogan following up immediately to bring the sides level.

Dublin were one up when Howard received her marching orders and further scores from Maher (free) and Ali Twomey looked significant.

Tipp knuckled down though, with frees from Devane to bookend a point from sub Niamh Treacy. Niamh Gannon looked to have snatched it for the hosts but there was still time for Devane to have the final say.

Next up for Tipperary is a round 3 clash against Waterford where picking up all 3 points is crucial. Waterford lost their first game against Dublin but got a great win against Wexford at the weekend. Tipperary and Waterford will battle it out this Sunday at 2pm in FBD Semple Stadium before the Munster Senior Hurling final.

Tipperary: Aine Slattery; Julieanne Bourke, Mary Ryan, Eimear Loughman; Ciardha Maher, Aoife McGrath, Mairead Eviston; Grace O’Brien (0-1), Caoimhe Maher; Eimear McGrath, Roisin Howard, Nicole Walsh; Clodagh McIntyre, Cait Devane (0-7, Frees), Claire Hogan (0-1).

Subs: Casey Hennessey for McIntyre, Ereena Fryday for Hogan; Niamh Treacy (0-1) for Walsh; Clodagh Quirke for Eviston.