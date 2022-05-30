Tipperary patients affected by 'significant reduction' in hospital care this week

There will be significant reductions in scheduled care are in effect across UL Hospitals Group this week as the group manages high volumes of patients through its Emergency Department at University Hospital Limerick (UHL), according to a statement from the group.

The hospital has raised its level of escalation and this has resulted in the deferral of all but the most time-critical elective activity at UHL this Tuesday and Wednesday, May 31 and June 1.

Almost all elective surgical procedures, outpatient appointments and diagnostic investigations are deferred for these three days, with the decision to be reviewed this Wednesday, June 1.

Elective and day surgery is also impacted at Ennis Hospital, Nenagh Hospital and St John’s Hospital this Tuesday, May 31, and Wednesday, June 1.

"We regret that some patients will have their surgery deferred on these dates and all affected patients are being contacted directly by hospital staff. Patients attending for endoscopy and outpatient appointments at Ennis, Nenagh and St John’s are advised to attend as planned. The medical assessment units at these three hospitals will also operate as normal," they said in the statement.

Services at University Maternity Hospital Limerick and at Croom Orthopaedic Hospital are unaffected by these disruptions and patients at both hospitals are advised to attend for their appointments.

All patients whose appointments are affected by these service disruptions will be contacted directly by staff and their appointments will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

In line with its escalation plan, the group is currently prioritising care for the sickest patients.

The Emergency Department at UHL remains open 24-7 for emergency cases and emergency and trauma surgery is continuing. Injury Units at Ennis (8am-8pm), Nenagh (8am-8pm) and St John’s Hospital (8am-7pm) are all operating as normal.

There are a limited number of exceptions to the cancellations.