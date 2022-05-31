Search

31 May 2022

Huge honour as Loughmore soldier welcomes An Taoiseach to the Lebanon

Deputy Commanding Officer 120 Inf Bn Comdt Murtagh Brennan from Loughmore-Castleiney greets An Taoiseach Micháel Martin during his visit to Irish troops in South Lebanon on May 29th.

31 May 2022 5:45 PM

A Tipperary soldier serving in the Lebanon had the honour of welcoming An Taioseach Michéal Martin who is currently visiting serving troops in the middle eastern country.

Deputy Commanding Officer of the 120th Infantry Batallion, Commandant Murtagh Brennan, who is from Loughmore-Castleiney in mid Tipperary, greeted Mr. Martin during his visit to Irish troops in stationed in South Lebanon last Sunday May 29th.

The 120th Infantry Battalion is a force comprising of 338 men and women gathered from various military bases across Ireland.

