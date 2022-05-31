Moycarkey Borris claim U15 B football title

Coláiste Éile Mid Tipperary U15B Football Final

Moycarkey Borris 4-9

Gortnahoe Glengoole 2-2

By Mark Dunne PRO

The glorious summer sunshine welcomed all to Boherlahan for this Mid U15B Football Final between Moycarkey Borris and Gortnahoe Glengoole. A strong Moycarkey Borris led by man of the match Killian Cantwell saw his side claim the spoils at the final whistle.

Moycarkey Borris opened the strongest with the first score of the game coming from the first attack. Killian Cantwell opened his account with a relatively easy free. Moycarkey had grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck and were making life difficult for the Gortnahoe Glengoole team.

They added to their tally shortly after when a quick free found Darragh Patterson who unleashed a rasper to the net. Credit to Cian O’Dwyer who got a hand to it but was unable to keep it out. O’Dwyer was called back to action shortly afterwards and pulled off an incredible save from Patterson again.

Cantwell added two more from frees while Conor Donnelly added his first of the game. Gortnahoe got a grip on the game. Their opening shot was saved by Power. The resultant 45m from Lorcan Bourke went all the way through to the Moycarkey net. 1-4 to 1-0.

Gortnahoe kept the pressure on and on the next kick out capitalised on a Moycarkey mistake with Micheál Campion rattling the net and bringing a point between the sides. Moycarkey bowed on by Gortnahoe’s resurgence scored a great team goal. Eamon Ryan found Patterson in space who layed off a lovely ball for Cantwell who got his side's second goal of the game.

Cantwell continued his form with another point. Shane Bourke from Gortnahoe got on the end of a Bourke kick and pointed for his side's first white flag of the contest.

Bourke knocked over another free before Eamon Ryan finished off the half with a fine effort to extend his team's lead to four at the break 2-04 to 2-02.

While Moycarkey may have dominated most of the opening half, Gortnahoe Glengoole to their credit never gave in despite a sucker punch at the beginning of the second half.

A long ball found Patterson who shot low and despite Cian O’Dwyer getting a hand to it he was unable to deny Patterson his second of the half.

Donnelly kicked one more point for his side to push out their lead. Gortnahoe never stopped pressing and were unfortunate on a number of occasions not to raise more green flags.

Power pulled off a fine save from Bourke while Billy Hogan had a shot that just skimmed wide. Moycarkey’s final goal came from the boot of Jamie O’Mahoney.

A long ball in was superbly fielded by O’Mahoney who made no mistake with the finish. Gortnahoe desperately sought another green flag of their own.

A well worked move between Bourke and Hogan was once again saved by Power. Eamon Ryan kicked over two final frees of the game to see his side emerge 4-9 to 2-2 winners.

Although the score line may not reflect it, this was a hard fought contest with some fine footballers on both sides. Killian Cantwell was presented with the man of the match award from Mid Board Secretary Michelle McKelvey.

Captain Cillian Doran collected the trophy from Chairman PJ Bowden in the presence of Laurenz Egan (Coláiste Éile).

Our thanks also to Cormac and Charlie from the Boherlahan Dualla Club who acted as linesmen for the game. Both Cormac and Charlie are Young Whistlers in the Mid Division.

Team and Scorers:

Moycarkey Borris: Reuben Power, Niall O’Sullivan, Cathal Clancy, Richie Maher, James Danagher, Cillian Doran, Sean Maher, Killian Cantwell (1-1 play, 0-3 frees), John Fitzgerald, Rory Heffernan, Eamon Ryan (0-2 frees, 0-1 play), Conor Donnelly (0-2), Sean O’Dwyer, Darragh Patterson (2-0), Daniel Butler.

Subs: Jack O’Keefe, Fiachra Johnston, Conor Doherty, Jamie O’Mahoney (1-0).

Gortnahoe Glengoole: Cian O’Dwyer, Patrick Brophy, Billy Hogan, Billy Gleeson, Adam Norton, Declan Teehan, Jack Gleeson, Aaron Dwyer, Micheál Campion, Ciarán Langton, Lorcan Bourke, David Stanley, Shane Bourke, Jacob Moriarty, Thomas Coady.

Subs: Eamon Hayden, Tony Ryan Webster, Adam Hogan, David O’Reilly.

Referee: Kevin Jordan (Thurles Gaels)