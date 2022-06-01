Tipperary clubs receive over €100,000 in sports capital funding

Three Tipperary sporting groups have been allocated almost €110,000 in much welcomed funding under the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme which was announced yesterday.
Cloughjordan FC get almost €76,000 for an astro pitch development and machinery, while roughly €13,200 has been given to the Mill Road Riding Club in Thurles to improve their equestrian facilities.
There was good news down south too, with Clerihan GAA club receiving €20,870 in funding under the scheme.
A grand total of €6.14 million has been allocated to different applicants across the country through this Government run scheme.
