Tipperary athlete Tish Ryan wins Ardmore 5 Mile Race

ARDMORE 5 MILE

The Ardmore 5 Mile was held on Friday last. It was a lovely sunny evening for the race in the coastal village in Co Waterford. We had one athlete competing. Tish Ryan was 36th in a new PB time of 33:14 and was first Over 40. Well done to Tish, who is winning a lot of races in her age category.

BALLYSKENACH 5K

The Ballyskenach 5k was held on Friday last on what was a lovely sunny evening. The race was in Roscrea. It starts in Tipperary and runs into Offaly and back to Tipperary. We had one athlete competing, Laura McCarthy Armstrong, who was 88th in 20:53.

THE ZAC BISHOP MEMORIAL 4 MILE

The Zac Bishop Memorial 4 Mile was held on Friday last in Kilmallock, Co Limerick. It was a lovely sunny evening and we had one athlete competing, Jim Hally, who was 36th in 26:28.

IFAM OORDEGEM MEET BELGIUM

Kevin Moore travelled over to Belgium with his coach Emmet Dunleavy and a few other athletes training under him. They took part in the IFAM Oordegem Track Meet. Races were ongoing throughout Saturday last. By the time Kevin got to compete in his 5,000m race it had tipped over into Sunday at 12:40am. The late time of the race didn’t hinder Kevin, as he ran a superb new PB of 14:25.37, taking a huge 16 seconds off his previous personal best.

RED BULL - CONQUER THE CASHEL

Red Bull hosted Conquer the Cashel on Saturday and Sunday last. This was a gruelling two kilometre challenge with 20 obstacle courses with cargo nets, monkey bars, balancing beams and mud dikes. Darren Gayson did really well on Saturday, placing sixth. Chairman Michael Ryan competed on Sunday and placed 34th. Darren is a natural at these type of challenges.

Michael Ryan decided at last minute on the day to compete. Special mention to Stephen Flanagan of Moyne AC, who competed on both days and won the event both days, congratulations.