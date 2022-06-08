Search

08 Jun 2022

HSE is slammed for non-payment of bonus by Tipperary TD

'Several nurses from across Tipperary are both confused and angry that they have not received the payment they were promised' - Lowry

Reporter:

Reporter

08 Jun 2022 6:15 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Deputy Michael Lowry has slammed the HSE for their failure to pay the much touted Pandemic Bonus payment to many of those who were awarded it almost six months after it was announced.


“I have been contacted by several nurses from across Tipperary who are both confused and angry that they have not received the payment they were promised,” he says.


On January 19 last there was much fanfare from the HSE that this payment would be made to a significant sector of Healthcare workers for their mammoth contribution during the Covid-19 Pandemic.


“The money was provided by the Government to the HSE and, while it was not a huge amount in monetary terms, it was seen as a gesture of acknowledgement and thanks for the role that people played.


“Yet many have not received this payment. In fact, just 13,000 have been given this bonus to date.
“This payment of between €600 to €1000 was to be awarded to public healthcare workers and ambulance staff and others on the frontline who cared for Covid patients across the country.


“They put their own lives on the line to do so. In many cases they isolated from their own families and children in order to carry out their work.


“To leave them waiting for what was considered a recognition of their work is insulting to them and takes from the original purpose of this payment,” concluded Deputy Lowry.

