12 Jun 2022

A year to remember in sports at Carrick-on-Suir's Edmund Rice Secondary School

Some of Edmund Rice Secondary School’s young sports stars: Soccer players Alex Tobin and Zack Tobin, hurler Evan Foley and footballer Senan Campbell. Missing from photo is swimmer Cathal O’Brien

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

11 Jun 2022 1:00 PM

Edmund Rice Secondary School’s sports mad students have celebrated some triumphs and great performances over the past year.

Hurling, football and soccer are the three big sports in the school.

The school’s U19 senior football team won the county schools title in April, defeating Scoil Ruain in Fethard 3-10 to 0-10.

In hurling, the senior hurling team defeated Clonmel High School in the inaugural Noel Russell Memorial School Hurling Cup at Carrick Swan GAA Club last October.

The tournament commemorates the school’s former GAA coach Noel Russell who died two years ago. It was a real David and Goliath victory as the Clonmel school is much larger than ERSS.

There are a significant number of ERSS students playing on Tipperary, Waterford and Kilkenny inter-county hurling and football teams.

Meanwhile, the school’s minor soccer team reached the Munster Minor Schools A Cup semi-final but were denied a place in the final by Cahir’s Colaiste Dun Iascaigh.

However, they also reached the Munster Minor B Cup final where they played Borrisokane. Cathal O’Brien from Templeorum, who has just completed 1st Year, brought success for the school in swimming when he won a gold medal in the Munster Senior Schools Swimming Championship 100m breaststroke at the University of Limerick in February and a bronze medal in the Munster Inter-Pros in the same event at the National Aquatic Centre in Dublin in March.

Cathal is a member of New Ross Swimming Club and is up at the crack of dawn most mornings swimming lengths in the pool.

