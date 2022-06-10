Solohead defeat Arravale in west JBH opener

Francis Coughlan reports from Solohead

Tipperary Co-Op West Junior B Hurling Championship Group 1



Solohead 1-25(28)

Arravale Rovers 1-14(17)

Solohead got off to a winning start in this years Tipperary Co-Op West Junior B Hurling Championship with a comprehensive victory over neighbours Arravale Rovers in Solohead on Wednesday evening in this Group 1 encounter.

Arravale led briefly at the start of the game but thereafter were playing catch up against a superior Solohead side who built up a double scores lead at the break with brothers James and Stephen Dee the main scorers. A Stephen Dee goal early in the second half had Solohead in a comfortable position and despite a Gavin Cussen goal for Arravale midway through the second half, Solohead had pulled well clear at David Grogan’s full time whistle.

John Paul Lohan pointed Arravale Rovers ahead in the opening minute from a placed ball but Solohead through James Dee (free) and two from play from Stephen Dee found themselves 0-3 to 0-1 up after five minutes. Arravale kept in touch through the accuracy of John Paul Lohan from placed balls. Eoin Doocey getting their first point from play after twelve minutes. Solohead were playing a two-man full forward line with Christopher O’Connor named at 14 but operating in defence. This caused problems for the Arravale defence with James Dee converting from placed balls while Anthony Owens found space on several occasions to add two points to his name. Solohead ahead at the break 0-14 to 0-7 at the interval.

Roger O'Connor (Arravale Rovers, referee David Grogan and James Dee (Solohead) pictured before the game

Stephen Dee now operating a bit closer to goal added two further points in the opening two minutes when the sides resumed. Two minutes later he cut in along the end line before finding the net to increase Solohead’s tally. Substitute Oisin Hogan pointed in the eight minute for Arravale and this was followed by a Gavin Cussen goal. Philip Doherty saved John Paul Lohan’s initial effort from a free and also saved Timmy Dalton’s follow up before Cussen beat him at the third attempt. It was as close as Arravale would come. James and Stephen Dee kept the scoreboard ticking over with Aaron Ryan also adding to his tally. Their defence also tightened up with Christopher Ryan and Brendan Collins prominent. Solohead off the mark on a final tally of 1-25 of which 1-17 came from play.

Scorers:

Solohead: James Dee (0-11, 0-8f)), Stephen Dee (1-8), Anthony Owens (0-3), Aaron Ryan (0-2), Tommy Mahony (0-1)

Arravale Rovers: John Paul Lohan (0-6, (0-5f)), Gavin Cussen (1-1), Eoin Doocey (0-2), Caolan Halligan (0-2), Jordan Doyle (0-1), Oisin Hogan (0-1), Brian Roche (0-1f)

Solohead: Philip Doherty, Shane Farrell, Noel Kennedy, Christopher Ryan, Brian Garvin, Brendan Collins, Jack Redican, James Dee, Denis O’Shea, Stephen Dee, Anthony Owens, Aaron Ryan, Tommy Mahony, Christopher O’Connor, Aidan Riordan

Subs Used: Damien Ryan, Colin Allen, Colin Hanley

Arravale Rovers: Patrick O’Donnell, James Cussen, Richie Lohan, Brian Roche, Peter Ryan, Roger O’Connor, Conor Leahy, John Paul Lohan, Eoin Doocey, Jack English, Caolan Halligan, Ben Ryan, Gavin Cussen, Johnny Lowry, Jordan Doyle

Subs Used: Oisin Hogan, Timmy Dalton, Micheal Ryan, Oscar O’Dwyer

Referee: David Grogan (Aherlow)