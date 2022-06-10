Nenagh ready to rock for Ukraine as top acts line out for outdoor gig at courthouse

This Az Lizzy will perform on the ourdoor stage at Nenagh Courthouse in aid of Ukraine
Nenagh is all set to rock for Ukraine this Sunday as a host of top class acts take to a special stage outside Nenagh courthouse for a fundraising gig.
Among those to headline the bill are Thin Az Lizzy, featuring all the numbers from the original band, trad rock band Tradstone from Lower Ormond, Tipperary's own award winning Trudi Lalor, cover band Rev 20 and a special beat on the street with JP O'Meara.
While the gig is free, donations can be made on the day in aid of the Irish Red Cross, Concern, Unicef and Trócaire.
Gates open at 1pm.
Moycarkey Coolcroo ACs Annual road races return on Friday June 17.
