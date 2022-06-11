It will be all fun and games at Littleton National School as sports and creativity days approach

By James Fennessy, sixth-class.

On Wednesday, May 25, Junior Infants to sixth-class took part in our annual school spring clean.We searched for litter from the community centre to the Moycarkey Borris GAA grounds.

Just like last year, we found some interesting items, such as an oil barrel, a crisp bag from the 1980s and a Nissan car alloy.

The good news is we did not gather as many bags of rubbish this year in comparison to previous years.

Construction of our two new autistic classes is underway, and we're looking forward to it being completed.

We are so excited to be heading off on our school tours soon, and we're really looking forward to our yearly school cycle later this month. We also have a sports day coming up, which we can't wait for. It should be great fun!

Creative week is happening in June. We have several fun activities organised, such as beatboxing with Moley, yoga with Nora, storytelling with Eddie Linehan, cooking, woodwork, Lego We do, applique, dance and poetry.

Our sixth- class are getting ready to move onto a new chapter in their educational journey.

We wish them good luck in secondary school.