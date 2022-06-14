Seamus Power tees up in US Open on Thursday - they'll be watching in Tipperary

Seamus Power playing in his third Major at the US Open

Following on impressive performances at the Master and the PGA Championship, Ballinamult native and West Waterford Golf Club member, Seamus Power must be looking forward with confidence to teeing it up at the Country Club of Brookline for his first appearance in the US Open on this Thursday, June 16.

Seamus has worked hard and long to earn his place in the majors and has already shown that he can compete with the best at this level. His childhood dream will be realized when he makes his appearance at the 150th Open at St Andrews.

“Everyone at the moment is asking me about Augusta, but the 150th anniversary Open at St Andrews would be incredible. I played the St Andrews Links Trophy there as an amateur. It’s so special to play there, so to play the Open there would be incredible. That’s more on my radar than any of the rest and it would be an unbelievable month of golf with the Irish Open (at Mount Juliet) and then two weeks later St Andrews. So, that’s my goal for the month of July anyway.”

As always our thoughts are with you Seamus as we look forward to meeting you at Mount Juliet. For the moment we will console ourselves with a front row seat on Sky Sports at the weekend.

WEST WATERFORD CLUB NEWS

Results

Sat 11th/Sun 12th June – 18 hole stroke Monthly medal sponsored by FBD

1st Shane Hanrahan (10) 70, 2nd Denis Herlihy (16) 71 b9

Gross: David Dowling (1) 77, 3rd Charlie Barry (17) 71

Tuesday 9 hole May June 7 sponsored by FBD

1st Richard Queally (12) 20pts b6 1st

Wednesday Open 18 Hole June 8 sponsored by Dungarvan Transport

1st Philip Spratt (scr) 35pts, 2nd Paul Kelly (22) 34pts

Friday 9 hole Scramble June 10th

Winners: Ray Bannon Mary French Brian Collins.

3Person Waltz Sponsored by Coolcormack Residents June 4/5/6th

1st Eddie lavin Percy Walsh Phil Kinsella 84

2nd Richard Ronayne Ken Fenton Cormac Cullinane 77pts

3rd Brian Hilliard Seamus Duggan Leo Duggan 75pts

Fixtures

Wednesday June 15 - 18 Hole Open Lady/Gents Stableford, sponsored by Deise Gof World

Saturday 18/Sunday 19, 18 Hole Stableford Gents Competition

sponsored by Old Head Financial

Captain’s Prize 2022 presented by Mr Denis Herlihy June 24, 25, 26.

Captain’s Prize Weekend

The big day is fast approaching and the excitement is already building for what promises to be a very special Captain’s prize weekend. Qualifying rounds will be held on Friday 24 and Saturday 25, with the top 36 and ties plus the top 3 gross scores qualifying for the final round on Sunday June 26.

The final will be a shotgun start beginning at 2pm and followed by presentation of prizes.