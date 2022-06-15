Roscrea Tidy Towns in ‘Big Sweep’ clean up

Photo courtesy of Dick Conroy
Mid week and Roscrea Tidy Towns had their ‘Big Sweep.’
“Trojan work was done on the night by the fantastic group of volunteers who keep our town looking so pristine,” said Councillor Shane Lee.
“This is a fantastic group of people that are always looking for new volunteers to help out.
“There is a very good social side to Tidy Towns also.
I'd encourage anyone to get involved.”
Members of the Lions Club also helped out on the night, and community spirit is alive and well.
“I was glad to help out on the night as I always do when I'm available.
Tidy Towns Roscrea, you are a very unique group, thanks an absolute million for your efforts,” added Cllr Lee.
