Tipperary Mad Hatters Tea Party went down very well

Which way to Cappawhite?
Mad Hatters Tea party
What a lovely morning the large crowd had at the Mad Hatters tea party on Saturday morning last in the Resource Centre in Cappawhite village.
The bakers and the baking were a joy to behold, such a lovely social gathering for a Saturday morning.
Good luck with the future teas.
Jack Kennedy scored five points when Clonmel Commercials beat Ardfinnan in the Clonmel Oil south Tipperary senior football championship semi-final
