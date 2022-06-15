Search

15 Jun 2022

Experience smiles on Clonmel Vice-Captain's Prize as Liam Maunsell prevails

Experience smiles on Clonmel Vice-Captain's Prize as Liam Maunsell prevails

Pictured at the presentation of prizes for the Clonmel Golf Club Men’s Vice-Captain’s Prize (Donncha Doyle). Full caption below.

Reporter:

Reporter

15 Jun 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

The Clonmel Golf Club Men’s Vice-Captain’s Prize (Donncha Doyle) was held on Saturday, June 11, and was one, following the customary nine-hole play off, by Liam Maunsell. Pictured at the presentation of prizes were - front row, left to right: Ned Lonergan 4th; Shay Bannon President; Liam Maunsell, overall winner; Donncha Doyle, Men’s Vice-Captain. Back row, from left: Colman Walsh 3rd; T.J. Lyons, seniors prize; Darragh O’Connor 2nd; Killian Butler, gross; Pat Hanafin, leading qualifier.

Clonmel Golf Club Men's Vice Captain's Prize:


A wonderful Vice Captain's Prize Day saw Liam Maunsell lead the way over 27 holes to land first prize. A great entry in Donncha Doyle's Vice Captain's Prize saw a superb competition unfold in the course of the day.

With the top 15 heading to the 9-hole playoff only four shots separated first from last which meant that all qualifiers had a chance of taking the top prize.

Leading the field were Liam Maunsell and Colman Walsh with scores of 68.
Following the 9-hole playoff Liam had secured the win with a steady display.

In second place was the up-and-coming Darragh O'Connor who put in a solid display over the 27 holes. With Killian Butler taking the gross prize with a 74.

Apart from Darragh and Killian this was a day when experience really came to the fore.

Seamus Power tees up in US Open on Thursday - they'll be watching in Tipperary


Full Result:

Winner Liam Maunsell
Second: Darragh O'Connor
Gross: Killian Butler
3rd: Colman Walsh
4th: Ned Lonergan
Senior: TJ Lyons
Leading Qualifier: Pat Hanafin

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media