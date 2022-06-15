Experience smiles on Clonmel Vice-Captain's Prize as Liam Maunsell prevails

Pictured at the presentation of prizes for the Clonmel Golf Club Men’s Vice-Captain’s Prize (Donncha Doyle). Full caption below.
The Clonmel Golf Club Men’s Vice-Captain’s Prize (Donncha Doyle) was held on Saturday, June 11, and was one, following the customary nine-hole play off, by Liam Maunsell. Pictured at the presentation of prizes were - front row, left to right: Ned Lonergan 4th; Shay Bannon President; Liam Maunsell, overall winner; Donncha Doyle, Men’s Vice-Captain. Back row, from left: Colman Walsh 3rd; T.J. Lyons, seniors prize; Darragh O’Connor 2nd; Killian Butler, gross; Pat Hanafin, leading qualifier.
Clonmel Golf Club Men's Vice Captain's Prize:
A wonderful Vice Captain's Prize Day saw Liam Maunsell lead the way over 27 holes to land first prize. A great entry in Donncha Doyle's Vice Captain's Prize saw a superb competition unfold in the course of the day.
With the top 15 heading to the 9-hole playoff only four shots separated first from last which meant that all qualifiers had a chance of taking the top prize.
Leading the field were Liam Maunsell and Colman Walsh with scores of 68.
Following the 9-hole playoff Liam had secured the win with a steady display.
In second place was the up-and-coming Darragh O'Connor who put in a solid display over the 27 holes. With Killian Butler taking the gross prize with a 74.
Apart from Darragh and Killian this was a day when experience really came to the fore.
Full Result:
Winner Liam Maunsell
Second: Darragh O'Connor
Gross: Killian Butler
3rd: Colman Walsh
4th: Ned Lonergan
Senior: TJ Lyons
Leading Qualifier: Pat Hanafin
