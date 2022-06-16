JK Brackens Golf Classic in Templemore is a huge success

Ned Walsh, Philly Ryan and Eamonn Walsh pictured at the JK Brackens Golf Classic
Well done to David Coleman, Shane Russell and Mark Stakelum who emerged victorious in our Golf Classic which was played over two days this weekend.
The trio had an excellent score of 80 points which was enough to pip David's brother Johnny who was partnered with Sean Patrick Guerins and Dean McEnroe.
In third place were Seamus Bourke, Garry Roche and Joe Fahy followed in fourth by Neil Quinlan, Lyndon Fairbrother and Jack Kennedy.
Conor Scott, Hugh Scott and Bernard Barry claimed fifth while the final team prize was claimed by Eamonn Walsh, Ned Walsh and Philly Ryan.
Nearest the pin was claimed by Cathal Scully while Shane Russell and Mary Hayes won the longest drive prize.
The club would like to say a huge thank you to all those who sponsored teams, tee boxes, prizes and food.
To the organising committee we say congratulations on a job very well done and to all those who helped with the food over the two days.
Finally, we would like to thank Templemore Golf Club for facilitating us and look forward to working with you again in the future.
