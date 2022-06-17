South Tipperary Art Group to exhibit their work in Nenagh library for the summer
Nenagh Library is delighted to welcome members of the South Tipperary Art Group (STAG) who will exhibit with in the library during June and July.
Having started life in 1968 with a small number of enthusiastic amateur artists and art teachers from the local Central Technical Institute in Clonmel, who came together to start an art group for the artists and craftspeople of Clonmel and the south Tipperary region, STAG, which now has approximately 38 members, has since gone from strength to strength, and now boasts members from Waterford as well.
Artwork will consist of, oil, watercolour, acrylic, pastel, pour paint and spray street art as well as felting / embroidery / ceramics and photography.
The exhibition, which has to be split over two months due to the numbers taking part, will be open to the public during library hours and all artwork on display will be for sale.
