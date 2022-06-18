Theatre guild in Tipperary is all set to hold its annual general meeting

Raheen House Hotel is the venue for the annual general meeting of Clonmel Theatre Guild on Monday June 27
Clonmel’s amateur theatre company, Clonmel Theatre Guild, will host its AGM on Monday, June 27 at Raheen House Hotel at 7.30pm. This marks the start of the programme for the coming year.
Maybe you have a burning desire to tread the boards or just want to meet new people and learn new skills.
The guild needs members in various capacities, not just as actors but as stage helpers, sound and light people and costume designers.
If so, you are very welcome to become part of this vibrant company, which has become part of the Clonmel theatre landscape for the last 50 years.
Contact 087-6499991 or just turn up on the night.
