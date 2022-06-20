Clonmel Commercials win Tipperary football league final to claim second title in four days

Clonmel Commercials 1-13 JK Brackens 2-8 (after extra-time)

It was a second title for Clonmel Commercials in the space of four days, as they added the FBD Insurance county senior football league division one title to the south crown won midweek by overcoming JK Brackens in a keen contest at Boherlahan on Saturday evening that went to extra time.

Fancied Commercials had to come from behind in ordinary time to keep their challenge alive but they were the stronger side at the finish and just about got over the line against a JK Brackens outfit that can draw much encouragement from this outing.

A Lorcan Egan goal after 11 minutes, when Luke Ormond’s rebounding shot fell nicely to him, gave Brackens the early initiative and was the score that separated the sides after a lively first half, with the Templemore boys ahead 1-4 to 0-4.

It stayed competitive in the second half, with Brackens still 1-6 to 0-7 ahead when, in the 43rd minute Cian Smith was fouled but Brackens goalie Kuba Beben brilliantly saved Sean O’ Connor’s penalty kick.

A Jack Kennedy point for Brackens gave them further encouragement but in the closing quarter they failed to score as Commercials patiently reeled them in, points by Smith, Jason Lonergan and O’Connor levelling the tie at 0-10 to 1-7.

Brackens had goalie Beben to thank in the 50th minute for another top-drawer stop from Smith – a goal chance that might well have decided the match.

Points by Jason Lonergan and Sean O’Connor gave Commercials an early lead but they were rocked after six minutes when Dean McEnroe set up Jack Kennedy for a Templemore goal and a 2-7 to 0-12 lead.

A minute later, after Beben had denied Michael Quinlivan’s goal effort, the resulting 45 was quickly taken by Commericals’ goalie Michael O’Reilly, who sent Quinlivan through a switched-off Brackens defence for a cracking goal and a 1-12 to 2-7 lead for the south champions.

Jack Kennedy responded with a Brackens’ point, leaving Commercials ahead 1-12 to 2-8 at the break in extra- time.

Two tired teams faced into the final ten minutes, which yielded just one point, Seamus Kennedy’s effort after nine minutes clinching the title for them, while JK Brackens saw Shane Doyle sidelined for a second yellow card right at the death.

It was a very productive week for Commericals and a solid basis for the upcoming county championship. They were without some key figures including Ross Peters, Jack Kennedy and Colman Kennedy but used the opportunity to blood some promising newcomers.

However, it was the old guard who carried the day for them with Jason Lonergan, Seamus Kennedy, Jamie Peters and Kevin Fahey leading by example. Cian Smith and Donal Lynch also put in good shifts.

JK Brackens were disappointed to miss out on a first win at this level but their performance augurs well for the coming championship campaign. They too were short-handed, Eanna McBride, Conor Cadell, and Tommy Murphy notable absentees, and at full strength they will be optimistic about their chances against any opposition.

Lorcan Egan, Jack Kennedy, Cathal Scully, Paddy Cadell, Dean McEnroe and Lorcan Roche all had big games but goalkeeper Kuba Beben took top individual honours with a string of exellent stops.

Clonmel Commercials: Michael O’ Reilly (0-1 free); Enda Dunphy, Ciaran Carron, Donal Lynch; Rory O’ Dowd, Kevin Fahey, Jamie Peters; Conal Kennedy, Seamus Kennedy (0-1); Padraic Looram, Michael Quinlivan (1-0), Aldo Matassa; Cian Smith (0-3), Sean O’Connor (0-4 frees), Jason Lonergan (0-4).

Subs: Declan Nee, Cathal Deely, James Norris for Matassa, Looram and O’Dowd.

J K Brackens: Kuba Beben; Martin Delaney, James Bergin, Patrick Moloney; Jordan Moloney, Lorcan Egan(1-0), Niall Quinlan; David O’ Shea (0-1), Lorcan Roche; Lyndon Fairbrother, Cathal Scully, Luke Ormond; Shane Doyle (0-1), Jack Kennedy (1-6, 0-5 frees), Paddy Cadell.

Subs: Dean McEnroe, Shane Bourke, James Corcoran, Shane Scully, Jack Nevin, Stephen Cahill, Fairbrother for Ormond, Fairbrother, Roche, P Moloney, J Moloney, C Scully and Bergin.

Referee: Tom Loughnane, Gortnahoe Glengoole.