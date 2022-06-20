Search

Will Limerick win everything this year? Bill Nash wins Vice Captain's at Cahir

Bill Nash (left) was the winner of the Vice Captain’s Prize (John Hughes) at Cahir Park Golf Club last weekend. The popular Limerick man shaded it with score of 67 nett.

Cahir Park Golf Club

Mens Notes

Recent results:

Vice Captain's Prize
John Hughes Vice Captain's Prize kindly sponsored by Doctor's Surgery, Cahir
Friday, June 10 to Sunday, June 12
Winner: William Nash (24) 67 Nett (B9); 2nd: Edmond O'Gorman (18) 67 Nett (B9); Gross: Darren Sweeney (-1) 74 Gross
3rd: Frank English (20) 67 Nett


ABP Open Singles Qualifier
Tuesday, June 14 to Thursday, June 16
Category 1: Peter Meaney (1) 39 pts
Category 2: Colin Fitzgerald (13) 39 pts
Category 3: Kevin Mcguire (14) 42pts
Category 4: Jimmy Kearns (22) 40 pts

Tipperary woman to compete in World Frisbee Championships in July

ABP Open Singles Qualifier
Tuesday, June 7 to Thursday, June 9
Category 1: Sean Alley (0) 38 pts
Category 2: John O'Dwyer (9) 38 pts
Category 3: Kieran Fleming (17) 41pts
Category 4: Con O' Brien (24) 37 pts

Barton Shield win
Well done to our Barton Shield team who won last Sunday against Carrick On Suir in Carrick. The team on the day was pair one Emmet Leahy and Ian Flannery and pair two Mens Captain Gary Morrison and Niall Morrison.

They now play the area semi final against Tramore at home.

This fixture is to be played on or before July 3. More details to follow.


Well done Paul
Congratulations to Paul Touhy on winning the Junior Scratch Cup at the Heritage recently.

