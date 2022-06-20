One Tipperary hurling club had one great week of it

ALL-IRELAND MINOR HURLING SEMI FINAL - Congratulations to Tom Delaney and the Tipp Team on a great win against Galway in the All Ireland Semi Final. Full Time Tipp 3-24, Galway 3-20, Tom was awarded Man of the Match scoring six points from play. Congratulations Tom and wishing you the best of luck in the All Ireland Final.

SENIOR COUNTY PUC FADA - Congratulations to Cahir hurling goalkeeper Conor Kirwan who won the senior County Puc Fada competition held in Thurles racetrack last week. Conor will represent Tipperary in the Munster Final on this Saturday June 25 in Kerry. Well done Conor and best of luck in the Munster final.

JUNIOR HURLING - The Junior Hurling “B” team is fixed to play St. Patricks in Duneske on this Friday night at 7:30pm.

DRAW THE JOKER - the Joker draw was held in Cahir House Hotel last Sunday night and the Jackpot was not won, Nicholas Reidy won €100, Barry Condon & Jake Kiely won €50 each, Noel & Nellie Guthrie won €30 and Dan Costigan won €20. We thank everyone for their support. Next week the jackpot is €8,000.00 and the Draw will be held in The Hill Bar. All welcome to join us.

JUVENILE NEWS - Summer Camp 2022, Cahir GAA Summer Training Camp takes place from July 11 – 15 2022 in Duneske from 10am - 1pm. Volunteers are needed, please contact any Committee Member if you wish to help out. All bookings are made through Club Force.

U9s – the U9S played a Hurling match against Ballybacon/Grange last Tuesday evening in Duneske. It was a great evening with lots of skills on show and great fun was had by all. Well done to team and coaches.

U11s – the U11s competed in a Go Games Hurling match last Tuesday against Carrick Davins in Duneske and on Wednesday they travelled to Grangemockler to play a football Go Games match. 2 great evenings of matches once again, well done to Players and Coaches.

U13 - the teams continue training with their Hurling Championship starting this week. This Tuesday the C team are at home to Ballybacon/Grange and the A team are at home to Moyle Rovers

U15A - continue training in preparation for their Hurling Championship. They will play against Ballingarry in their opening match on June 30 in Cahir

U17s - continue training and great credit must be given to these young men, a small Group who continue to train week in week out. They are a credit to the club a big thanks to the hard work also put in by their coaches.

Thank you to all coaches, mentors and parents for your continued support in the development of all our players.

PUC FADA UNDER 16 - Well done to Euan Magee and Conor Cooney who competed in the Divisional Round in Killenaule last Monday. Conor went on to compete in the County Puc Fada in Thurles last Wednesday. A challenging course for all competitors, unfortunately he didn't make it through to the Munster final. Congratulations Conor on reaching County level.