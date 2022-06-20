Search

20 Jun 2022

Jockey with Tipperary connections enjoys her first classic success

Hollie Doyle wins French Oaks aboard Nashwa

Hollie Doyle

Jockey Hollie Doyle has achieved another milestone in her career by guiding Nashwa to victory in the French Oaks at Chantilly

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

20 Jun 2022 8:00 PM

Email:

sport@nationalist.ie

A jockey with strong Tipperary connections landed her first Classic success when Nashwa won the French Oaks on Sunday.

Hollie Doyle enjoyed a thrilling victory on the Frankel filly in the Prix de Diane at Chantilly.

Nashwa, trained by John and Thady Godson, was the 7-4 favourite and under her record-breaking rider won the race in some style.

The success rounded off a highly productive week for Doyle, after the two-year-old Bradsell provided her with her third Royal Ascot victory in as many years when winning Tuesday's Coventry Stakes in impressive fashion.

Fixture made for Tipperary minors All-Ireland final with Offaly

Hollie's father Mark Doyle grew up in Bianconi Drive, Clonmel and worked for a few years with the Mouse Morris stables at Everardsgrange, Fethard, before emigrating to England to continue his career in the horse racing industry. He went on to ride winners under both flat and national hunt rules cross channel.

Hollie grew up in Herefordshire with her parents Mark and Caroline, where the family had ponies and point-to-pointers at home.

She has many other relations in Tipperary.

Just over a year ago Hollie equalled her own record of riding five winners at a race meeting at Kempton Park.

As she continues to from strength to strength, her achievements in 2020 were recognised when she was third in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award and she was named flat jockey of the year at the Lesters.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media