Clonoulty clip Cashel in Junior A encounter

Gleeson Concrete West Junior A Hurling Championship

Clonoulty Rossmore 3.21 (30)

Cashel King Cormacs 2.8 (14)

John O’Shea at Golden

Clonoulty/Rossmore got their Gleeson Concrete West Junior A Hurling Championship off to a good start with a comprehensive victory over Cashel King Cormacs at Golden on Saturday evening. Throughout this game, their defence were on top, with only Adrian Cummins making any impact for the town side. Apart from the opening five minutes, where the sides were level on two occasions, Clonoulty dominated the exchanges, hitting two goals and five points, without reply, between the sixth and twenty seventh minute.

The second half continued in similar fashion, and a Davy White goal immediately after the break, killed off this game, as a contest. Cashel, to their credit battled on but Clonoulty dominated the final quarter with seven unanswered points until Adrian Cummins hit his second goal in injury time.

Cashel started in flying form with Oisin Dwan putting over at the dressing room end after only twenty seconds. Jack O’Connor cancelled out a Sean Ryan (Raymond) point to go ahead for what would be the last time in this game, with five minutes on the clock. Clonoulty then hit a run of scores, 2.5 without reply, with points from Sean Ryan (Raymond), Paudie and Aidan White and goals from Aidan Loughman and Paudie White. Adrian Cummins got in for an unstoppable goal as half time approached, but a Sean Ryan (Raymond) converted free two minutes into injury time had Clonoulty in front at the break by 2.8 to 1.2.

A Davy White goal fifty-five seconds after the restart effectively killed off the game as a contest, but Cashel battled on. Conn Bonnar converted a few frees as the tried to stay in the game, but overall Clonoulty’s defence held firm, led by James Heffernan at centre back and Padraig on the edge of the square. Cashel struggled in attack, while the Clonoulty forwards were at a huge advantage with the type of ball delivered to them. They hit seven unanswered points during the final quarter until Adrian Cummins struck for a consolation goal in injury time. Final Score, Clonoulty Rossmore 3.21, Cashel King Cormacs 2.8.

Overall Clonoulty/Rossmore will be satisfied with this outing, but will meet more stern opposition in future rounds.

Scorers: Clonoulty Rossmore: Paudie White (1.6, 1 free), Davy White (1.1), Aidan White (0.4), Sean Ryan (Raymond) (0.8, 0.6 frees), Aidan Loughman (1.0), Nathan Slatterey (0.1), Nicky Kearns (0.1).

Cashel King Cormacs: Adrian Cummins (2.2), Conn Bonnar (0.4 frees), Oisin Dwan (0.1), Jack O’Connor (0.1).

Teams:

Clonoulty Rossmore: Martin Sadlier, Adam Fryday, Padraig Heffernan, Niall Shanahan, Sean O’Connor, James Heffernan, Donnchada Quirke, Aidan Loughman, Jack Ryan (Casey), Paudie White, Aidan White, Paddy Ryan, Sean Ryan (Raymond), Davy White, Nathan Slattery

Sub used: Nicky Kearns for Nathan Slattery (inj).

Cashel King Cormacs: Dylan O’Grady, Conor Devitt, Ciaran Quinn, Padraig O’Donoghue, Adam Skeffington, Fearghail O’Donoghue, Padraig Brosnan. Adrian O’Dwyer, Oisin Dwan, Jack O’Connor, Alan Cummins, Adrian Cummins, Cian McGrath, Conn Bonnar, Tomas Skeffington.

Subs used: John Darmody, Colin Ryan, Robbie Anglim.

Referee: Paddy Russel (Emly)