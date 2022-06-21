Results after busy weekend of Tipperary GAA action

County Tipperary
Electric Ireland All Ireland Minor Hurling Championship Semi Final
Tipperary 3-24 Galway 3-20
FBD Insurance County Football League Division 1 Final
Clonmel Commercials 1-13 JK Brackens 2-8
FBD Insurance County Football League Division 2 Final
Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 1-8 Golden Kilfeacle 1-7
FBD Insurance County Football League Division 3 Final
Killenaule 3-13 Fethard 0-11
Mid Tipperary
Jim & Anne Kennedy Junior B Football Championship
Upperchurch Drombane 1-13 JK Brackens 0-9
North Tipperary
Junior A Championship Semi Final
Roscrea 3-24 Kilruane MacDonaghs 0-14
Junior B Hurling Championship
Kiladangan 2-15 Moneygall 3-12
Nenagh Éire Óg 1-18 Borrisokane 2-14
Templederry Kenyons 5-12 Newport 1-14
South Tipperary
Senior Football Championship Final
Clonmel Commercials 2-12 Moyle Rovers 0-12
Intermediate Football Championship Semi Final
Clonmel Commercials 0-20 Father Sheehys 0-10
West Tipperary
Junior A Hurling Championship
Rockwell Rovers 4-16 Lattin Cullen 0-17
Clonoulty Rossmore 3-21 Cashel King Cormacs 2-8
Junior B Hurling Championship
Emly 1-13 Arravale Rovers 1-7
Clonoulty Rossmore 3-20 Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill 1-13
Lattin Cullen 2-15 Cashel King Cormacs 2-15
Clonmel Agricultural Show hosted a mini-show day in conjunction with Tipperary Museum. On the day Summer and Ciara O’ Driscoll met some of the animals at the mini show recently
Clonmel AC’s Sam O’Sullivan, who has achieved the European Under 18 Track and Field qualification standard
