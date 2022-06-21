Search

Carrick Davins GAA Club news

21 Jun 2022

Aileen Hahesy

21 Jun 2022 7:00 PM

Carrick Davins Intermediate hurlers are preparing to play Kilsheelan in the South Intermediate Hurling Championship semi-final in Clonmel Sportsfield on on Sunday, June 26 at 6pm.

The U11 hurlers played Cahir in a challenge game last Thursday in Cahir. They play Kilsheelan in hurling and football in Davin Park this week. Thanks to Cahir for a great game.

Meanwhile, the U9 hurlers continued their schedule of challenge games last week. They played neighbouring side St. Molleran's in Davin Park on Tuesday, June 14 and Piltown GAA last Thursday in Piltown Sports Complex. The Swan Club thanks both teams for really competitive games and welcome Portlaw GAA Club to Davin Park this Thursday. 

The Juvenile Academy continues on Thursdays at 6.30pm and has welcomed new faces over the last number of weeks. If anyone would like to register a child, bring them along to the Academy on Thursday evenings.

Michael Ryan from Dunbane, Carrick-on-Suir won the Davins Club Juvenile Lotto jackpot prize of €7,500 in last week's draw. Number drawn were: 01, 04, 08,09.

Four players matched three numbers and won €50 each. They were: Mary Ryan, Clairín;

Julie Kelly, Clairín Close; Gemma Judge and Nichola Murphy.

