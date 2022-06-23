St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles annual Mass takes place this Friday

St Patrick's Cemetery Mass in Thurles takes place on Friday at 7:00pm
On Friday next June 24 at 7.00 p.m. the annual St Patrick’s Cemetery Mass will be celebrated.
This is an opportunity to pray for deceased family members and friends.
Outdoor candles can be purchased on the night. Bring a stool, or chair, for your own comfort.
In the event of bad weather the faithful will gather for Mass in the Cathedral at 7.00 p.m.
Otherwise, no evening Mass in the Cathedral next Friday, June 24 .
“Blessed are those who have died in the Lord, let them rest from their labours.” (Rev.14:13)
