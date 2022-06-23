Search

23 Jun 2022

Killea Fun Day/ Margaret O’Sullivan Féile makes a much welcome return on July 3

The official opening will be performed by the Thomas McDonagh Pipe Band with the field events commencing at 1.30pm

Killea Fun Day/ Margaret O’Sullivan Féile makes a much welcome return on July 3

Reporter:

Reporter

23 Jun 2022 10:45 AM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

The Killea Fun Day makes a welcome return following a two-year Covid enforced lay-off.


This year's event takes place on Sunday July 3 with the tractor run getting things underway at 11.30am.


The official opening will be performed by the Thomas McDonagh Pipe Band with the field events commencing at 1.30pm.


Music and song will take place on the stage and will run from 2-5pm with artists coming from all over Tipperary and beyond.


The dog show will commence at 2.30pm with sheep races starting at 3pm.
There are over 30 events throughout the field including penalty kicks, hurling skills, skittles, darts, sheaf pitching, pillow fighting and much more.


The local ladies will provide many tasty treats and there will also be a BBQ for those feeling peckish.
There will be raffles aplenty with the draws taking place at 5pm.


The Lotto numbers will also be drawn onsite with the Jackpot currently standing at €9,000.


There will also be a prize for the best dressed lady which will be revealed at 5pm.
So do make sure and come along and enjoy this fun filled family festival under the shadow of the Devil’s Bit.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media