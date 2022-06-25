Here's ten ways to get your garden ready for the summer parties

People across the Tipperary and Ireland are being offered ten top tips to best prepare for their summer garden party.

Gardening geniuses from GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk have devised the ten most essential steps to organising a successful summer garden party. It’s timely advice, with summer officially starting on June 21.

A spokesperson from GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk said: “With summer just around the corner, garden parties will be popping up all over the place.

“From buying bug repellent to preparing for all kinds of weather, these top ten things to prepare will make your garden party a real success.

“It’s about taking the time to prepare the small details in advance for your guest that make the overall garden party one to remember.

“If you leave things until the last minute, you may not get a chance to prepare for potential mishaps or have the opportunity to make your garden look special for the event.”

Here are GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk’s ten top tips to prepare for a summer garden party:

Ensure you have enough tables and chairs

If you’re hosting a large garden party, ensure you have enough tables and chairs to accommodate your guests. It’s important that everyone can relax and eat their food comfortably.

Plan for any weather outcome

Our weather is notoriously unpredictable. Ensure you have shelter to protect guests against summer showers and plenty of beverages for heatwaves.

Prepare for pests

On a summer evening, bugs will inevitably be attracted to your guests’ food and drink. Purchase citronella candles to repel bugs from your party and provide atmospheric lighting.

Check for guests’ allergies and preferences

Ask your guests about potential allergies and their food preferences well before the garden party. This will guarantee you serve food everyone can enjoy and avoid any issues arising during the event.

Decorate your garden

An impressive garden party is about attention to detail. Hang up bunting or fairy lights to add a special touch. Consider creating a colour scheme or theme for the event. Achieve this by creating an eye-catching table setting using chair cushions, flowers and patterned napkins.

Make a music playlist

Providing the right music is a great way to set the mood for your garden party. Prepare a classical music set if you want to create a civilised atmosphere. Alternatively, if your garden party guests are old friends, provide some well-loved classics to bring back memories.

Prepare decorations in advance

The day of the party will likely be dedicated to cooking, preparing drinks and final touches. Ensure all your decorations are hung or prepared at least the day before to save unnecessary stress.

Create refreshing beverages

As well as providing bottled drinks, add some fun to your garden party by making homemade cocktails to offer to guests. If you grow mint in your garden, try creating some signature mojitos for your guests to enjoy!

Label essential areas or items

Labels will locate your guests to essential items so your garden party can run smoothly. For

example, place labels on the cutlery drawer, the spare ice bucket and condiments to make things accessible to others throughout the evening.

Organise a dress code

You don’t want guests to feel embarrassed by arriving over or underdressed compared to others. Mentioning a dress code to guests in advance avoids embarrassment and offers you the opportunity to host a themed party!