Arravale clinch place in final with good win

Shane Hennessy Agri-Advisor West Senior Football Championship Semi-Final

Arravale Rovers 1-8(11)

Eire Og Annacarty Donohill 1-6(9)

Francis Coughlan at Cappawhite

Arravale Rovers booked their place in the Shane Hennessy Agri-Advisor West Senior Football Championship Final for the second year in a row after seeing off a second half Eire Og comeback in Cappawhite on Saturday evening.

It was certainly the proverbial game of two half. Conditions were poor with continuous rain during the first half in which Arravale Rovers built up a comfortable seven-point advantage at Paddy Russel’s half time whistle. Their cause helped by a ninth minute Donagh Hickey goal. Eire Og were boosted by 1-2 from substitute Kevin Fox in the second half as they made a contest of the encounter right up to Donagh Leahy’s fisted point two minutes into injury time to seal Arravale Rovers place in the final.

Dinny Crosse got Eire Og off the mark in the second minute with a pointed free in what would be their only score of the half despite further opportunities. Cormac Maher replied just over a minute later and this was quickly followed by Donagh Leahy’s first of the game. Arravale looked far more threatening continually going forward with wing backs Cian Ryan and Micheal Lowry going forward at every opportunity. Cian Ryan going forward in the ninth minute cutting in along the end line before kicking across to the unmarked Donagh Hickey who goaled from close range.

Eire Og were dealt a further blow eight minutes before the break with the loss of Donal O’Dwyer to a black card. Arravale continued to be a threat with Cormac Maher the go to man in the full forward line who was now winning a lot of ball. Maher added to his tally five minutes before half time from a place ball following good points from Donagh Leahy and Cian Ryan. Arravale Rovers ahead at the break 1-5 to 0-1.

Eire Og brought on Kevin Fox after the half time interval and he made an immediate impact. A high ball in around the square from Paudie O’Dwyer was won by Kevin Fox who dispatched to the back of the net. Brian Fox opened his account to cut the gap to three points. James Hogan got Arravale off the mark in the second half with a pointed free but they were finding the Eire Og defence a lot harder to penetrate in the second half.

Brian Fox and Tom Fox were now winning a lot more ball with Dinny Crosse and Kevin Fox carrying a threat in the inside forward line. Points from Aidan Griffin and Kevin Fox cut the gap to two points and they were not without chances to cut the gap even further. Cormac Maher pointed his third and Arravale’s first from play in the second half but Eire Og refused to wilt and with ten to go Kevin Fox pointed a 45 to see just two points between the sides.

With two to go Tom Fox who was having a big say in proceedings kicked a huge point to set up for an interesting finish. Arravale though showed patience as they held possession working it through the hands as the clock wore down and then went into the red. Their patience paying off as the ball was eventually worked into Donagh Leahy who fisted over the bar for what was the sealing score. Paddy Russell’s whistle went with Pat Ahearne’s kickout as Arravale Rovers advanced to a West Final meeting with Rockwell Rovers on a final score of 1-8 to 1-6.

Scorers: Arravale Rovers: Cormac Maher (0-3, 0-1f)), Donagh Leahy (0-3), Donagh Hickey (1-0), Cian Ryan (0-1), James Hogan (0-1f).

Eire Og Annacarty Donohill: Kevin Fox (1-2, (0-1f)), Dinny Crosse (0-1f), Brian Fox (0-1), Aidan Griffin (0-1), Tom Fox (0-1).

Arravale Rovers: Darren Heuston, Tommy Lowry, Jack Lowry, Raymond Kelly, Micheal Lowry, Niall Fitzgerald, Cian Ryan, Donagh Hickey, Matthew Moroney, Donagh Leahy, Eoin Doocey, Caleb Molloy Hickey, Cormac Maher, James Hogan, Evan Hawkins

Subs: Tony Byrnes, Shane Leahy.

Eire Og Annacarty Donohill: Pat Aherne, Mickie Bradshaw, David Fox, Conor Devlin, Paudie Bradshaw, Paul Devlin, Seanie Ryan, Cian Mooney, Tom Fox, Aidan Griffin, Paudi O’Dwyer, Brian Fox, Donal O’Dwyer, Dinny Crosse, Paul Downey

Subs: Kevin Fox, Ciaran Loughman, Donal O’Dwyer, Daniel Kelly

Referee: Paddy Russell (Emly)